'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'

FileFootage

Meghan Markle came to the UK to become a star, even though she was just a budding actress in the US, says royal expert.



A Woman Of Substance author Barbara Taylor Bradford told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential that the 40-year-old however forgot that UK already had a far bigger star-the Queen.

“Meghan came to the UK imagining she'd be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn't much more than a starlet in America," she said.

Barbara added: "What she didn't realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who's been there for 70 years. She's called the Queen.”

Before her engagement to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a handful of shows including Suits, CSI: NY and films like Get Him to the Greek.



She move to UK In 2017, following her engagement to Prince Harry, 37, she moved to the UK.