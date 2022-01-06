Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Chris Noth's surprise appearance in And Just Like That finale episode has been cancelled amidst multiple sexual assault allegations on the actor.

According to Variety, the final episode of the series which was slated to stream on February 3 will not show return of Noth’s character.

The 67-year-old actor plays Mr. Big in the series who was killed off after he suffered a heart failure in the first episode, aired on December 9.

Meanwhile, the Law and Order actor has denied the claims, made by several women in December 2021.

He extended a statement, expressing, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he added.