Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up

Emma Watson is talking about her amusing Harry Potter reunion photo mix-up with Emma Roberts.

"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," wrote the Hermione Grainger star in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She added the hashtag: 'Emma Sisters Forever.'

It all began when the producers confused a childhood snap of Emma Roberts with Watson and displayed it on the show.

Watson found herself mistakenly confused with Roberts in a throwback photo used in reference to the 31-year-old.

"I think I probably would’ve been about eight years old. I think that’s probably when the first one came out. It became, like, our family thing," the star said.