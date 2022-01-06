 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more cute after Harry Potter mix-up
Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up

Emma Watson is talking about her amusing Harry Potter reunion photo mix-up with Emma Roberts.

"I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts," wrote the Hermione Grainger star in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She added the hashtag: 'Emma Sisters Forever.'

It all began when the producers confused a childhood snap of Emma Roberts with Watson and displayed it on the show.

Watson found herself mistakenly confused with Roberts in a throwback photo used in reference to the 31-year-old.

"I think I probably would’ve been about eight years old. I think that’s probably when the first one came out. It became, like, our family thing," the star said.

More From Entertainment:

Star-studded ‘Don’t Look Up’ smashes viewership records on Netflix

Star-studded ‘Don’t Look Up’ smashes viewership records on Netflix

Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance

Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance
Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding preparations in full swing

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding preparations in full swing
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip
Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'

Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'
BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival
'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'

'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'
Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years
Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report

Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report
Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support

Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support

Latest

view all