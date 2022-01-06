 
Meghan Markle came to UK to outshine the Queen but failed: report

Meghan Markle came to UK to outshine the Queen but failed: report

A renowned author Barbara Taylor Bradford has claimed that Meghan Markle came to Britain to be the star of the red carpet.

Sharing her knowledge about the former Suits star, A Woman Of Substance author - who was handed an OBE by the Queen - think that the Duchess of Sussex tried and failed to outshine the Queen.

Bradford, who has lived in New York for decades, went on to say: 'Meghan came to the UK imagining she'd be the star of the red carpet, even though she wasn't much more than a starlet in America.'

"What she didn't realise is that we already have a shining star on the red carpet, someone who's been there for 70 years. She's called the Queen," the author told The Daily Mail.

She added: 'The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She's divine — and how does she stay so slim?'

Sharing her knowledge about the former Suits star, the author - who was handed an OBE by the Queen - claimed the Duchess of Sussex tried and failed to outshine the Queen.

Bradford, who has lived in New York for decades, went on to say: 'The Queen is magnificent, and William and Kate grow in stature day by day. She's divine — and how does she stay so slim?'

