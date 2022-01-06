Tristan Thompson’s infidelity ‘was the final straw’ for Khloé Kardashian: source

Tristan Thompson’s infidelity has reportedly become the “final straw” in the eyes of Khloé Kardashian.

Insiders close to Us Weekly brought this claim forward in their report and according to their findings, Tristan is still working ‘nonstop’ to try and win back Khloé.

The same source also spilled, "He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw."

Currently, the only thing on the star’s mind is "staying strong" for daughter True. Especially since "Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system."

Before concluding the same source also went on to admit that "Tristan can’t stop apologizing, but the trust is broken, their relationship is broken. The days of taking True on family outings together are over."