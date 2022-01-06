Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden

Author Cameron Diaz weighs in on the “passionate and deep” love she shares with Benji Madden in an anniversary message.



Diaz shared the tribute to Instagram and shared an abstract photograph to compliment the caption that read, “Today 7 years married Always dreamed of having a family like this.”

“Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life.”

“The only real challenge we have is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane, Always and forever knowing we are home @camerondiaz Happy Anniversary I love you!”

