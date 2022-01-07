 
Friday Jan 07 2022
BTS' Jungkook takes internet by storm after he sets-up Spotify profile

Friday Jan 07, 2022

BTS vocalist Jungkook is making headlines as he finally got his solo official profile on Spotify.

As soon as ARMY- group’s official fandom, came across the artist’s verified page on the platform, ‘JungkookOnSpotify’ became a worldwide trend on internet. 

With his solo debut on the platform, netizens are wondering if the 24-year-old idol is gearing up to unveil his solo music.

Meanwhile, group ’s rapper RM, Suga and J-Hope already have their solo pages due to their mixtape releases.

Other members, including Jin and V also have their solo pages on the streaming platform due to their K-Drama OSTs.

The Euphoria hit-maker’s debut on the platform comes after the news of him to collaborate with his band-mate Suga for webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO OST.


