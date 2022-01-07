 
entertainment
Zendaya on Tom Holland's cameo in 'Euphoria 2': 'He pops out. That's the big spoiler'

Zendaya, who is gearing up to showcase stunning acting skills in upcoming Euphoria 2, recently reacted to her beau Tom Holland’s wish to make an appearance in the upcoming season of the show.

During her conversation with Extra on Thursday, January 6, the 25-year-old actor tried to skip spilling beans on the series’ plot. 

However, she joked about her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star’s cameo.

“I cannot tell you! He pops out. That’s the big spoiler,” stated Zendaya.

For those unversed, the Uncharted actor, during a Q/A session with IMDb, expressed that he has been “petitioning for a long time” to land a cameo in mega-hit series. "It has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed,” he added.

The much-anticipated season is slated to premiere on Sunday.

