 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Whoopi Goldberg ‘in shock’ over testing positive for covid-19

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg ‘in shock’ over testing positive for covid-19
Whoopi Goldberg ‘in shock’ over testing positive for covid-19

Famous TV show host Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly left “utterly shocked” by a positive covid-19 test result that hinted she got infected while on break from The View.

The news was announced by Whoopi herself, while she signed into the show via a video call, wearing a t-shirt that had the words “Over It.”

During the course of the programing, she referenced her diagnosis and admitted, “I left a couple of weeks ago, just before the break, because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus, so I left. So I’ve been gone a long time, I feel.”

Whoopi Goldberg ‘in shock’ over testing positive for covid-19

She also went on to say, “I was all excited and, you know, they have to test us, and so they sent people to test me, and they tested me, and it was like, ‘Oh no, you’re not coming back. We’re not sending anybody to your house. You have corona.’ And it was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

For Whoopi, “it was a shock” seeing her test results since she was “triple vaxxed” especially considering she had not “been anywhere or done anything” outside of her house.

“But that’s the thing about the Omicron, you just don’t know where it is. You don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it. It’s one of those things where you think, ‘I’ve done everything I was supposed to do.’”

Before concluding she also added, “Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron, and that’s the problem with a variant, because it gets stronger and does different stuff to you. So, you know, unless everybody gets vaccinated, this is what we’re going to be facing for the next, you know, little while.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage ‘will never’ do karaoke again following leak: 'Karaoke's supposed to be private'

Nicolas Cage ‘will never’ do karaoke again following leak: 'Karaoke's supposed to be private'
Sandra Bullock thinks 'a lot of people wouldn't be working' if it weren't for Netflix

Sandra Bullock thinks 'a lot of people wouldn't be working' if it weren't for Netflix
Queen is pro at technology, has secret Facebook account: Report

Queen is pro at technology, has secret Facebook account: Report
Andrew Garfield explains ‘beautiful reason’ that ‘sold him’ on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Andrew Garfield explains ‘beautiful reason’ that ‘sold him’ on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
Adele feels ‘ready for 2022’, drops teaser of ‘Oh My God’ music video: Watch

Adele feels ‘ready for 2022’, drops teaser of ‘Oh My God’ music video: Watch
Royal photographer reveals FIRST-EVER photo he took of Kate Middleton in 2005

Royal photographer reveals FIRST-EVER photo he took of Kate Middleton in 2005

Tom Holland recalls pitching for James Bond origin film: ‘dream of a young kid’

Tom Holland recalls pitching for James Bond origin film: ‘dream of a young kid’
Zendaya on Tom Holland’s cameo in ‘Euphoria 2’: ‘He pops out. That’s the big spoiler’

Zendaya on Tom Holland’s cameo in ‘Euphoria 2’: ‘He pops out. That’s the big spoiler’
Meghan Markle ‘may find a reason’ not to attend Queen’s Jubilee with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘may find a reason’ not to attend Queen’s Jubilee with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘dodging’ Archewell responsibilities

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘dodging’ Archewell responsibilities
Kate Middleton 'no longer Harry's sister,' good days are in the past: Report

Kate Middleton 'no longer Harry's sister,' good days are in the past: Report
Queen won't pay Prince Andrew's legal fee, Duke puts $17m Swiss Chalet for sale

Queen won't pay Prince Andrew's legal fee, Duke puts $17m Swiss Chalet for sale

Latest

view all