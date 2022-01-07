Whoopi Goldberg ‘in shock’ over testing positive for covid-19

Famous TV show host Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly left “utterly shocked” by a positive covid-19 test result that hinted she got infected while on break from The View.

The news was announced by Whoopi herself, while she signed into the show via a video call, wearing a t-shirt that had the words “Over It.”

During the course of the programing, she referenced her diagnosis and admitted, “I left a couple of weeks ago, just before the break, because somebody I had been around tested positive for coronavirus, so I left. So I’ve been gone a long time, I feel.”

She also went on to say, “I was all excited and, you know, they have to test us, and so they sent people to test me, and they tested me, and it was like, ‘Oh no, you’re not coming back. We’re not sending anybody to your house. You have corona.’ And it was like, ‘Wait, what?’”

For Whoopi, “it was a shock” seeing her test results since she was “triple vaxxed” especially considering she had not “been anywhere or done anything” outside of her house.

“But that’s the thing about the Omicron, you just don’t know where it is. You don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it. It’s one of those things where you think, ‘I’ve done everything I was supposed to do.’”

Before concluding she also added, “Yeah, it doesn’t stop Omicron, and that’s the problem with a variant, because it gets stronger and does different stuff to you. So, you know, unless everybody gets vaccinated, this is what we’re going to be facing for the next, you know, little while.”