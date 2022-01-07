 
Hugh Jackman celebrates return to ‘The Music Man’ after covid-19 recovery

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman recently turned to social media and announced his return to The Music Man on Broadway following his recovery from covid-19.

The star documented his return in an Instagram video that featured him in public, in a white face mask.

In it, the actor could be heard saying, “I can't tell you how good this moment feels. Yes, we're back

The X Men star also weighed in to say, "... To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I'm so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you'll have a chance to reschedule.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “But ... I'm so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway."

Check it out below:



