Saturday Jan 08 2022
Kanye West specifically dressed Julia Fox up for their PDA-filled photos?

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Kanye West reportedly had everything carefully prepared to shoot PDA-filled photos with Julia Fox, including the actor’s outfit.

The couple is making headlines with their recently-unveiled loved-up photo-shoot which was planned by the 44-year-old rapper.

According to People, the Flashing Lights rapper ‘surprised’ the Uncut Gems actor with branded clothes piled-up in a hotel room.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed, “Julia had also worked with the brand in the past (she was in the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign), so knowing her existing connection, Kanye felt it was an authentic match to dress her in Martens' runway pieces.”

"He requested all runway pieces. About 40 pieces from the Spring/Summer and Pre-Fall 2022 runway collections were pulled quickly and sent to the hotel," it added.

The outlet also reported that Fox decided to go with six of the outfits that the rapper handpicked. 

