Saturday Jan 08 2022
Kanye West trying 'pathetic' tricks to make Kim Kardashian 'jealous': Report

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Kanye West is trying every possible way to get under Kim Kardashian's skin, say insiders.

Amid Kanye's sudden hot-and-heavy romance with Julia Fox, fans are speculating there's something cooking in the 44-year-old rapper's head, preferably plotted to make estranged wife Kim jealous.

“It’s a desperate play for attention. There’s no other explanation when he chooses … [Fox] to go public with,” one source told Page Six.

“He publicly fights for his family back, and then he’s linked to all these different girls. It’s very strange,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Kanye is going all out with new love flame Julia Fox, transforming her into a fashion icon, he once made Kim, adds source. Fox on the contrary. feels dating Kanye is a dream come true.

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” Fox wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time… Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” said Fox in a note.

