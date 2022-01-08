The Weekend, Angelina Jolie already a hit couple on Twitter! See Fan Reaction

The Weekend and Angelina Jolie already a hit couple on Twitter! See Fan Reaction

Angelina Jolie and The Weekend's rumoured romance has just been confirmed by the singer himself it seems.

In his new album dropped this week, the Blinding Lights hitmaker has made a cryptic reference to the mother-of-seven in song Here We Go Again.

"My new girl, she a movie star," he sings making fans speculate that the song is indeed written for Jolie, who has often sparked rumours of romance with the Grammy Award winner.

While the bombshell news is yet to be confirmed, Twitter is already celebrating with a slew of comments shipping the couple.

"The weekend and Angelina jolie ?!" one user writes.



Another added: "Seems The weekend might have confirmed he's dating Angelina Jolie in this new album. Hmmm."



"My new girl, she a movie star -Here We Go...Again//The Weeknd ft. Tyler, The Creator Angelina Jolie? isn't it," hints another.

"guys if the weekend is really dating angelina jolie im gonna scream," wrote one another.



Another fan added: "Well, Angelina Jolie IS a movie star @theweeknd"



