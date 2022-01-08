Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi expecting third baby?

Actress and model Wanda Nara has left her millions of fans speculating that she and her husband PSG star Mauro Icardi are expecting their third child together.



Taking to Instagram, Wanda Nara, 35 shared lovely photos with her daughters Francesca Icardi and Isabella Icardi from their outing through the streets of Paris.

She posted the photos with caption, “Friday” along with a family emoji.

In one of the adorable photos, Francesca carries a toy baby that caught the attention of Wanda’s younger sister Zaira Nara.

Commenting on the post, Zaira said, “Oh I thought the sixth had come.”

Zaira’s comment sparked rumours on social media that Wanda was expecting her third baby with Icardi.

One fan asked, “@zaira.nara If the sixth is coming” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Another said, “@zaira.nara announcing” along with a smiling face emoji.

Wanda and her hubby Mauro had a public spat last year with accusations of the PSG star cheating swirling social media, however, they have seemingly patched things up.

For the unversed, Wanda also shares three sons with her former husband Maxi López.