 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi expecting third baby?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi expecting third baby?
Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi expecting third baby?

Actress and model Wanda Nara has left her millions of fans speculating that she and her husband PSG star Mauro Icardi are expecting their third child together.

Taking to Instagram, Wanda Nara, 35 shared lovely photos with her daughters Francesca Icardi and Isabella Icardi from their outing through the streets of Paris.

She posted the photos with caption, “Friday” along with a family emoji.

In one of the adorable photos, Francesca carries a toy baby that caught the attention of Wanda’s younger sister Zaira Nara.

Commenting on the post, Zaira said, “Oh I thought the sixth had come.”

Zaira’s comment sparked rumours on social media that Wanda was expecting her third baby with Icardi.

One fan asked, “@zaira.nara If the sixth is coming” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Another said, “@zaira.nara announcing” along with a smiling face emoji.

Wanda and her hubby Mauro had a public spat last year with accusations of the PSG star cheating swirling social media, however, they have seemingly patched things up.

For the unversed, Wanda also shares three sons with her former husband Maxi López.

More From Entertainment:

Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' to skip theatres and debut on Disney+

Pixar's upcoming film 'Turning Red' to skip theatres and debut on Disney+
Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores

Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores
Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’

Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’
Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave

Prince Andrew faces new groundbreaking claims from former Jeffrey Epstein sex slave
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares emotional tribute for late Kim Mi-soo: see pics

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo shares emotional tribute for late Kim Mi-soo: see pics
The Weekend, Angelina Jolie already a hit couple on Twitter! See Fan Reaction

The Weekend, Angelina Jolie already a hit couple on Twitter! See Fan Reaction
Andrew Garfield spills sneaking into 'Spider Man' screening with Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield spills sneaking into 'Spider Man' screening with Tobey Maguire
Kristin Davis opens up about the perils of 'aging' in the public eye

Kristin Davis opens up about the perils of 'aging' in the public eye

Jennifer Lopez subtly supports Ben Affleck's latest movie offering

Jennifer Lopez subtly supports Ben Affleck's latest movie offering

Meghan Markle had ‘crush’ on Piers Morgan?

Meghan Markle had ‘crush’ on Piers Morgan?
Kanye West trying 'pathetic' tricks to make Kim Kardashian 'jealous': Report

Kanye West trying 'pathetic' tricks to make Kim Kardashian 'jealous': Report
Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream

Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream

Latest

view all