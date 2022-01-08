 
BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a video of himself nailing some killer dance moves to BTS' Butter

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Friday revisited his fondness for South Korean sensation BTS with a new choreography set to their hit song Butter.

Shroff, a noted dancer, took to Instagram to share a video of himself nailing some killer dance moves to Butter, also labelling the hit summer song one of his ‘favourite jams’.

“Jamming with my guru @paresshss on one of my fav jams! #Butter,” said Tiger, giving a special shoutout to his dancing partner Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar.

The video features Paressh and the Heropanti star busting out their impressive locking and popping skills and, needless to say, was a major hit with Shroff’s friends and fans as well as with the BTS ARMY.

Shroff’s close friend Disha Patani lauded his dance moves, writing, “Soo good,” while singer Shaan left a smooth comment that said, “Frikkin Amazing! #SmoothLikeButter.”

This isn’t the first time that Shroff has danced to a BTS hit; he earlier uploaded a video of himself dancing to their 2020 hit Dynamite, writing, “Anyone else in love with BTS’ new single? #dynamite.”

