Saturday Jan 08 2022
Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Kanye West is trying to absorb Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance with Julia Fox, say source.

As per PEOPLE, the Uncut Gems star is West's 'new muse' after her made Kim Kardashian the fashion icon that she is.

"He loves her[Julia Fox]smile and attitude," says the source.

Fox on the other hand "is intrigued by Kanye," adds the insider. "She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her."

West's sources maintain that he "isn't looking for anything serious," adding that "he is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year."

Fox herself gushed over Kanye in a written interview.

"It was an instant connection," she said. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

