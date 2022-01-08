Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell decision to step down as senior working members of the royal family left the world in shock in 2020.

The earthshaking move of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in the US with their two-year-old son Archie and six-month-old daughter Lillibet, has given birth to many questions about their relationship with the monarchy.

Some of the fans and experts believe that Meghan asked Harry to trust her and let her get on with brokering some million-dollar deals for their family. Previously, it was reported that the Harry was seemingly accepting being second to his wife.

Meghan, who tied the knot with Harry in 2018, was seemingly making all the sacrifices in the beginning and leaving everything for her love and the family she became the part. The former 'Suits' star was even quitting her day job, moving halfway across the world, and – at the time – dedicating her life to the royal service.

But, the tables have apparently turned after a few years as Harry, according to fans, is living in Meghan’s world, and seeing things from the Duchess's eyes instead of using his own intellects and senses.

Some of the experts also believe that Harry may have the name, but Meghan’s got the vision, the connections, and the willingness to speak out on topics.

The parents of two, who have apparently learnt to live a financially independent life, are doing their best to strengthen their position and earning power in the US to keep the life they’re accustomed.



But, some of their critics think that they are selling their royal lives by appearing in high-profile interviews and sharing their thoughts and self-made reasons of exiting the Firm.

There are also speculations that the Duke's upcoming memoire, which might give them a big financial boost as the media has already created a hype about it, would also reflect Meghan's views about the royal family and be a bombshell to some of the members.

However, some still cling to the hope that the Sussexes still have a "very strong" relationship with the Queen and other royals, and would eventually return to the royal fold after experiencing all their adventures.