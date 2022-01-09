 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's relative gets a marriage proposal on top of a mountain

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeths relative gets a marriage proposal on top of a mountain

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, a daughter of Queen Elizabeth's cousin, has accepted marriage proposal on the top of a mountain, reported a British newspaper.

According to the report, the 31-year-old was proposed by her banker boyfriend Alick Dru while they were on a skiing holiday in the Alps.

The report said Lady Tatiana is the daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, a first cousin of the Queen.

Lady Tatiana with her boyfriend
Lady Tatiana with her boyfriend 

A royal expert, however, disputed the claim, saying Marquess is not the Queen's fist cousin.

Marlene Koenig said, "The marquess is not the Queen’s first cousin. They do not share a common grandparent.Not even close. His grandfather the 4th Marquess was Phillips 1st cousin. George is a 3rd cousin once removed of the Queen Prince William and Tats fifth cousins."

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian breaks her New Year's resolution

Kourtney Kardashian breaks her New Year's resolution

John Travolta says he knows Sidney Poitier was right

John Travolta says he knows Sidney Poitier was right
Actress who played Kate Middleton gets engaged

Actress who played Kate Middleton gets engaged

Piers Morgan thinks his video annoyed Harry, Meghan and their supporters?

Piers Morgan thinks his video annoyed Harry, Meghan and their supporters?
Ben Affleck highlights fears surrounding his children worrying for his safety

Ben Affleck highlights fears surrounding his children worrying for his safety
Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes

Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes
Police branding Queen Elizabeth’s Palace ‘no-fly zone’ after Windsor assault

Police branding Queen Elizabeth’s Palace ‘no-fly zone’ after Windsor assault
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’
Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report

Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report
Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report

Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report
Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Latest

view all