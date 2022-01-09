Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana with new portrait

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Diana with new portrait

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has made a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with her new birthday portrait.



Kate Middleton, who is celebrating her 40th birthday today, delighted her millions of royal fans with stunning photos to mark the day.

The Duchess of Cambridge shared a monochrome portrait on the official Twitter and Instagram handles with a sweet caption.

“Delighted to share a new portrait of The Duchess ahead of her 40th birthday tomorrow.”

The black-and-white portrait is sweet tribute to late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana as she flaunts her late mother-in-law’s diamond and pearl drop earrings.

She also shows off Diana’s iconic sapphire engagement ring in the adorable photo.

The photo is one of three new portraits, which will enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, and was taken at Kew Gardens in November by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi.