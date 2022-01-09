 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth wishes Kate Middleton a ‘very happy 40th birthday’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Queen Elizabeth wishes Kate Middleton a ‘very happy 40th birthday’
Queen Elizabeth wishes Kate Middleton a ‘very happy 40th birthday’

British Queen Elizabeth II has extended sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who turns 40 today.

The Queen’s official Instagram handle shared throwback photos of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her on 40th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth said, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”.

Kate Middleton’s new portraits were also shared in the Insta stories of Queen Elizabeth.

The royal family’s official Twitter handle also retweeted the portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge.


More From Entertainment:

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami after re-uniting with ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami after re-uniting with ex Camila Cabello
Cardi B furious at Cuban Doll confirming husband Offset's infidelity

Cardi B furious at Cuban Doll confirming husband Offset's infidelity
Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' beau Ben Affleck film 'The Tender Bar'

Jennifer Lopez praises 'amazing' beau Ben Affleck film 'The Tender Bar'
Kim Kardashian is Khloe’s ‘PR crisis helper’ post Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

Kim Kardashian is Khloe’s ‘PR crisis helper’ post Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal
Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for 'Matrix Resurrections' premiere- all-expenses paid

Keanu Reeves flies crew, friends for 'Matrix Resurrections' premiere- all-expenses paid
Future Queen Kate Middleton turns 40

Future Queen Kate Middleton turns 40
Demi Lovato back home after 3 months of rehab: 'Putting themselves first'

Demi Lovato back home after 3 months of rehab: 'Putting themselves first'
Zendaya convinces producers of Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya convinces producers of Euphoria to cast boyfriend Tom Holland
Doja Cat’s concertgoer gets arrested for making a fake bomb threat

Doja Cat’s concertgoer gets arrested for making a fake bomb threat
Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana with new portrait

Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Princess Diana with new portrait
Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with ‘Rust’ shooting investigation
Kate Middleton unveils new portrait ahead of her 40th birthday

Kate Middleton unveils new portrait ahead of her 40th birthday

Latest

view all