Queen Elizabeth wishes Kate Middleton a ‘very happy 40th birthday’

British Queen Elizabeth II has extended sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who turns 40 today.



The Queen’s official Instagram handle shared throwback photos of the monarch with Kate Middleton to wish her on 40th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth said, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”.

Kate Middleton’s new portraits were also shared in the Insta stories of Queen Elizabeth.

The royal family’s official Twitter handle also retweeted the portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge.



