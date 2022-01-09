 
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Prince Charles, Camilla honour Kate Middleton

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla honoured their daughter-in-law Kate Middleton on her 40th birthday by sending love and sweet wishes to her.

Prince Charles and Camilla extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Kate Middleton via their official Instagram and Twitter handles.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall shared adorable throwback photos with Kate to wish her a very happy birthday.

The royal couple tweeted, “Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!” followed by a birthday cake emotion.

They also shared the same photos on their Instagram handle –Clarence House—along with similar caption.

Kate Middleton reacted to the endearing post of Prince Charles and Camilla after they shared it.

