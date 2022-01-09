 
Kim Kardashian drops rare snaps with daughter North from Virgil Abloh's final show

Reality TV star and supermodel Kim Kardashian paid rich tribute to her late friend and iconic fashion designer Virgil Abloh

The fashion mogul turned to her Instgaram on Sunday and dropped never-before-seen pictures from Abloh's final fashion show from last fall.

In the glamour pictures shared online, the diva, 40, can be seen ruling the magenta carpet at the event with her eldest daughter North West, 8.


The stunning mother-and-daughter duo wore chic black outfits while they walk side-by-side at the show. The SKIMS founder was seen clad in a large puffer vest with flared pants and pointed heels, while North sported tall boots, long shorts and an oversized t-shirt.

Sharing the pictures, the runway queen captioned the collection with a string of colourful emoticons. The pictures also featured a few behind-the-scenes shots including, Kim getting ready for the show and North flaunting her style with bold, black sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton bag, paired with her outfit.

The Louis Vuitton fashion designer, who died at age 41 in November after a private, two-year battle with cancer, held his last show at Miami's Maritime Marina on Nov. 30.

Kim, who is also mom to Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, had penned down an emotional tribute to Abloh shortly after his death on Instagram in honor of his legacy. 

