Kanye West hangs out with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner in Miami

Kanye West has been making headlines with his recent outings and most recently the rapper caught attention for his dine-out with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner.

The Flashing Lights rapper stepped out in the city with the former White House senior adviser on Thursday night for ‘no business agenda’.

According to Page Six, “It was a purely private dinner.” The 44-year-old rapper was seen wearing a bright yellow hoodie while Kushner adorned a black sweater.

The two pals last came together in August 2020 when West confirmed his meeting with Kushner after he was accused of siphoning off votes from Joe Biden.

The rapper wrote on Twitter, “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics."

Meanwhile, the Heartless song-maker and his new ladylove Julia Fox recently celebrated their first date on New Year’s Day, following their romantic dinner in New York.