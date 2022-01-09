 
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Adele sends temperatures soaring as she rocks hot red gown in new music video Oh My God

Music sensation Adele left her fans in awe as she shared a stunning teaser picture from the music video for her new song 'Oh My God' on Saturday.

The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram with the glamorous snap, which saw her in a huge red ballgown and in diamond necklace, sent her 48.1 million followers into frenzy ahead of the release of the video.

Adele captioned captioned the post, which had already amounted millions of likes just hours after it was shared: "Oh My God video - January 12." 

In the photo, the Rolling In The Deep singer looks smashing as she kneels down on the floor in the sprawling red dress, which gently hugged her figure.

Adele paired the dress with a diamond necklace and matching earrings. She elevated her look by wearing long red nails and a dark red lipstick. She held onto an apple as she struck a pose, looking innocently off into the distance.

Adele's fans could not stop and gushed over the stunning image, and shared their excitement for the upcoming video, with one wrote: "Yes queen I’m ready for it!" one wrote, as a second chimed in: "OH MY GOD! I can't wait for this next week!"

