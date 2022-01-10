 
entertainment
Piers Morgan calls Kate Middleton wonderful asset to the Royal Family

A day after hinting that he would target Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon his return to the media, Piers Morgan called Kate Middleton "wonderful asset to the Royal Family."

Wishing the Duchess of Cambridge on her 40th birthday, the TV personality shared one of the three portraits that Kate Middleton released ahead of her birthday.

The high-profile television personality is launching his weekly column at The Sun.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Narcissistic celebrities, hypocritical politicians, virtue-signalling junior members of the Royal family... your worst nightmare I'm afraid. I'm back!."

His announcement was seen as a cryptic message to the US-based royal couple. 

