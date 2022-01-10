 
Paolo Roversi thinks Kate Middleton can bring hope to the whole world

Kate Middleton's  40th birthday photographs were taken at Kew Gardens in November 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi.

The portraits will enter the permanent Collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which the Duchess is Patron.

The portraits were released ahead of Kate's birthday on Sunday.

Here is what Paolo Roversi says about Kate Middleton:

"Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cambridge, was a true honour for me, and a moment o pure joy.

I was moved by her warmth and friendly welcome and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul and her smile showing the generosity of her heart.

It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment. I have met a wonderful person, a person who, with her positive energy, can bring hope to the whole world."

