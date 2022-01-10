 
entertainment
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for ‘very kind’ birthday wishes

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday, has extended gratitude to all for their 'very kind' wishes.

Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton shared her third portrait to thank everyone.

She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes.”

The Duchess also thanked Italian photographer Paolo Roversi and National Portrait Gallery for the special portraits.

She said, “And to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla and others extended sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who turns 40 on Sunday, January 9.

