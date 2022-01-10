 
Monday Jan 10 2022
‘The Kardashians’ under fire after Khloe’s alleged ‘racist’ clip goes viral

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Internet is buzzing with calls to cancel the new Kardashians show after an old video of Khloe Kardashian, making ‘racist’ remarks, went viral.

Just when the reality TV stars were gearing-up to make their comeback on Hulu, an old snippet from Keeping Up With the Kardashians re-surfaced on social media.

The video shows the 37-year-old socialite taking her sister, Kim’s side amidst black culture trolls. “Hashtag fact, my baby is black,” Khloe says in the clip. “Hashtag I only like black (expletive). That's what I would say." She is also seen uttering the n-word.

As soon as the video re-emerged, fans took to Twitter, bringing the new show under fire. 

One user wrote, “Dear @hulu, If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service."

“They need to be canceled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?? (quoted by RadarOnline)

"It’s culturally insensitive and not in keeping with societal changes. The whole family is a group of culture vultures…. I’m over them!!" another tweet read.

