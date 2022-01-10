Priyanka Chopra flaunts her caramel hairstyle in latest post

 
entertainment
Monday Jan 10 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra never fails to impress her fans with her chic fashion moments. The Baywatch actor has recently dropped new pictures of herself, giving a glimpse of her new hairstyle.

On Monday, the Krrish actor turned to her Instagram Stories and shared a bunch of pictures of herself along with a video in a new look.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “New year new hair.” She also added singer Ariana Grande's song My Hair, to the video.

In the clip, the Barfi diva styled her hair in big waves and even got some fresh golden-caramel highlights.

On the Workfront, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections and also will be seen next in the show Citadel, which will premiere in February 2022. 

