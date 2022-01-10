 
Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen mourn 'Full House’ dad Bob Saget in rare statement

Fiercely private twin stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen issued a rare statement after their TV dad, Full House star Bob Saget, passed away on Sunday.

The Olsens, who played the role of Michelle Tanner, daughter to Saget’s Danny Tanner, on the hit 90s sitcom, told People in the wake of the legendary comedian’s death, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.”

“We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” the statement further read.

Mary-Kate and Ashley continued, “We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Full House ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995, and the Olsen sisters split the role of Michelle. They were also the only cast members to not return to the show’s 206 reboot Fuller House.

Saget, on Sunday, was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando.

