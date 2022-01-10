Jennifer Lopez's upcoming film 'The Mother' suffers severe blow

The overseas filming of the movie has been put on hold after members of the crew tested positive

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming movie The Mother has temporarily halted production due to a surge in COVID cases.

As reported by PEOPLE, the overseas filming of the movie has been put on hold after members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus.

The majority of the project has been shot in Canada, where Lopez, 52, was shooting scenes prior to the new year.

The film, set to premiere in 2022, tells a story of an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter while evading dangerous assailants.

The deadly thriller also stars actors like Joseph Fiennes, Gael García Bernal, and Omari Hardwick, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, the COVID situation also forced the Grammys 2022, originally slated to be aired by the end of Jan to be postponed.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating music's biggest night on a future date, which will be announced soon," a statement released on January 5 read.