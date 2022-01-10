 
Leonardo DiCaprio gets called out for boarding superyacht: 'eco-hypocrite'

Leonardo DiCaprio sparked anger among fans who are calling him as an 'eco-hypocrite' amidst his holiday on $110 million superyacht.

The Titanic star, who is also United Nations climate change ambassador, remains active in highlighting the environmental issues. 

His most recent project Don’t Look Up also advocates for the cause of ‘the most urgent threat facing our entire species’.

However, the recent getaway is being heavily criticized as DiCaprio aboard a yacht which is not environment-friendly.

The superyacht’s seven mile sailing is a source of as much carbon as an average car’s in a year. It also demands fuel worth $339,712 to fill its tank.

A few days ago, The Revenant actor was snapped aboard his million-dollars boat as he soaked up in the sun. He was joined by musician Lukas Haas.

The sighting came after his New Year blast with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Drake, and others in the Caribbean.

