Monday Jan 10 2022
Selena Gomez is more than proud of 'Rare Beauty', pens open thank you letter

Monday Jan 10, 2022

Selena Gomez published an open letter in newspaper to acknowledge her brand Rare Beauty and her team for active mental health campaign.

The Grammy-nominated singer's letter, published in The New York Times, announces her brand’s next target of donating $100 million in coming 10 years.

The Wolves singer expressed, “I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of out community. None of it would have been possible with you.”

“My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness—something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space.”

"The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we're not meant to look a certain way, and that we're all unique and different and that's something that should be celebrated," she added.

The 29-year-old singer also shared that the brand has successfully ‘donated $1.2M to 8 grantees'.

“We also launched #MentalHealth1010, a campaign to rally the philanthropic community around mental health in schools, raising 68,000 signatures and $400,000 in support,” Gomez said.



