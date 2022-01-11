Queen Elizabeth urged to intervene in Novak Djokovic’s Australia visa fiasco

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan Djokovi has called on Queen Elizabeth II to intervene in his son's visa fiasco and ‘protect the human rights.’



World number one Novak Djokovic had languished in a Melbourne detention centre since Thursday morning after having his Australian visa cancelled over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

But the 34-year-old, who is hoping to defend his Australian Open title and win a record 21st Grand Slam title, won a court appeal on Monday and has been ordered released from detention as the Australian government decides its next steps.

According to the New Zealand Herald, during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Srdjan claimed that his son had been arrested and taken back into custody.

Srdjan requested the queen to intervene as constitutionally, Australia's head of state is the Queen of Australia, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The report is translated as, "I call on Queen Elizabeth, the leader of the Commonwealth, to intervene and protect the human rights of my son and to stop the political prosecution carried out against him since he came to Australia."