Paolo Roversi reveals Prince William’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi has revealed Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his children’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton for her 40th birthday.



According to Paolo, Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis picked one of the stunning photos of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her 40th birthday.

The fashion photographer, who took these photos in November, disclosed this in an interview with Italian newspaper a day after Kate Middleton shared three adorable portraits on her birthday.

He revealed Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis chose the black and white close-up image of Kate where she can be seen beaming at the camera.

The photo was shared by Kate Middleton to thank everyone for their sweet birthday wishes.

“Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C,” Kate captioned the favourite photo of William and their kids.



