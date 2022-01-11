 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Paolo Roversi reveals Prince William’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Paolo Roversi reveals Prince William’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton
Paolo Roversi reveals Prince William’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton

Italian photographer Paolo Roversi has revealed Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his children’s favourite photo of Kate Middleton for her 40th birthday.

According to Paolo, Prince William and his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis picked one of the stunning photos of the Duchess of Cambridge to mark her 40th birthday.

The fashion photographer, who took these photos in November, disclosed this in an interview with Italian newspaper a day after Kate Middleton shared three adorable portraits on her birthday.

He revealed Prince William, George, Charlotte and Louis chose the black and white close-up image of Kate where she can be seen beaming at the camera.

The photo was shared by Kate Middleton to thank everyone for their sweet birthday wishes.

“Thank you for all of your very kind birthday wishes, and to Paolo and the National Portrait Gallery for these three special portraits. C,” Kate captioned the favourite photo of William and their kids.  


More From Entertainment:

Ellen Pompeo comes back for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19

Ellen Pompeo comes back for 'Grey's Anatomy' season 19
Katy Perry unveils ‘When I’m Gone’ music video during live football playoff

Katy Perry unveils ‘When I’m Gone’ music video during live football playoff
Bob Saget was 'cold', 'unresponsive' and dead on arrival of 911: Report

Bob Saget was 'cold', 'unresponsive' and dead on arrival of 911: Report
Kendall Jenner had 'bride's blessings' for 'inappropriate' wedding dress

Kendall Jenner had 'bride's blessings' for 'inappropriate' wedding dress
Bog Saget heartbreaking final text message revealed by daughter Aubrey

Bog Saget heartbreaking final text message revealed by daughter Aubrey
Queen Elizabeth urged to intervene in Novak Djokovic’s Australia visa fiasco

Queen Elizabeth urged to intervene in Novak Djokovic’s Australia visa fiasco
Betty White died of stroke suffered 6 days earlier

Betty White died of stroke suffered 6 days earlier
Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra dedicates National Award to Salman Khan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Harshaali Malhotra dedicates National Award to Salman Khan
‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with two more seasons

‘Emily in Paris’ to return to Netflix with two more seasons
Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice top the list of most popular wedding dress of royal women: report

Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice top the list of most popular wedding dress of royal women: report
Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?

Prince Harry and Meghan fail to set Hollywood on fire?
Kanye West trying new ways to make Kim Kardashian feel about him

Kanye West trying new ways to make Kim Kardashian feel about him

Latest

view all