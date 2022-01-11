 
entertainment
Bob Saget was 'cold', 'unresponsive' and dead on arrival of 911: Report

Bob Saget was dead hours before hotel staff members came to check up on him, says report.

Authorities are sharing details of how they found the star in the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Orlando room in an unexpected death. 

As per the 911 call released by the police on Monday, the hotel to report an "unresponsive guest in a room" who had "no pulse" and was "not breathing."

Deputy Adrian Gonzalez went to check up on the 65-year-old after his family was unable to reach him.

The staffers then found Saget's body in bed "in a supine position" with his left arm "across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed."

"Mr. Saget was 'cold to the touch, yellow and clammy'," the report states. "He checked for breathing and a pulse but none were detected."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced Saget's death on Sunday. 

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the office wrote on Twitter.

