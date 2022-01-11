Katy Perry unveils ‘When I’m Gone’ music video during live football playoff

Katy Perry is back with a bang!

The 37-year-old icon unveiled music video of her hotly-released song When I’m Gone during halftime of College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 10.

The much-awaited track features a wonder-striking collaboration with well-acclaimed Swedish DJ, Alesso.

Fans have been waiting for the video since the song’s teaser lunched in late November.

“ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing,” the singer shared in a statement in December.

Meanwhile, the songs is soaring high on music charts with its debut at 4th top most spot on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales.

It also landed a spot on the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs list.



