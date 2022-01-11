 
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry left out of Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration plans

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left out of Queen Elizabeth’s adorable photos, the Buckingham Palace shared on social media to unveil the Platinum Jubilee celebration plans.

The palace shared the photos on Queen’s official Twitter handle and Instagram stories to unveil the plans.

The adorable photos feature Queen herself, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla.

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals, were snubbed from the Platinum Jubilee celebration photos.

On February 6 this year, the Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

The UK will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II´s Platinum Jubilee this year with a pudding contest, pageantry and public holidays, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI, although her coronation was in 1953.

At 95, she will become the only UK monarch to have ruled for 70 years and she has called for Jubilee celebrations to promote a mood of unity.

In her Christmas Day message, the Queen said she hoped her Jubilee "will be an opportunity for people everywhere to enjoy a sense of togetherness".

