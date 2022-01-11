 
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Britney Spears' family 'disturbed' after ex makes rounds around their homes

Britney Spears’ family is reportedly feeling ‘disturbed’ after her ex-husband Jason Alexander was spotted mooching around their homes.

According to Page Six, an insider spilled that the family learnt Alexander ‘lurked’ outside Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears’ residence in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“They think it’s incredibly inappropriate and downright weird,” the outlet quoted its source.

“It’s bad enough that the family has to deal with fans getting too close for comfort, but they’d like to think they can expect more from Jason, who claims to still have so much love and respect for Britney,” it added.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old was arrested in Tennessee on December 30 for stalking an un-identified woman. 

He, then, pleaded guilty on January 4, reported TMZ on Monday, January 10.

District Attorney General Kim Helper confirmed the publication that Alexander received an order for aggravated stalking which mentions ‘11 months and 29 days of probation’. 

