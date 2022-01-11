 
Prince Andrew HOURS away from decision after new twist in sex scandal: Report

Prince Andrew's sex scandal decision is hours away after Maxell witness breaks silence, says The Sun.

New York judge Lewis Kaplan said he would come up with a decision “pretty soon” last Tuesday and rule whether a settlement agreement between Epstein and Ms Giuffre offers Andrew protection from legal action.

Reports confirm that Prince Andrew's lawyers could also ‘call Maxwell victim for DEFENCE in a bid to prove accuser Virginia Roberts wasn’t victim’.

Prince Andrew however, maintains he never met Ms Giuffre, let alone sexually assaulting her.

Meanwhile, ROWING hero James Cracknell’s wife Jordan shared her experience of harassment with The Duke of York.

“I was riding my bike and I had this low-cut top on.

“I was at the traffic lights near Hyde Park. You could kind of see down my shirt just as I was on my bike.

“He was right at the lights and he had the window down and he’s just like looking down my shirt. I’m at the red light and there was this very odd moment when we kind of made eye contact and that was it.

“He made no bones about not looking. It was during one of the lockdown summers, I can’t remember which," she shared.

