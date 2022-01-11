 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Drake proves he’s a certified millionaire with a glimpse into piled-up stacks of cash

Drake recently wowed fans with his photo dump that spoke high of his fortune.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, January 10, the Certified Lover Boy hit-maker dropped a series of snaps.

Sharing some Monday motivation with his 100 million followers, the 35-year-old rapper posted pictures of him enjoying his stay in Miami.

However, it was the second slide of the post that caught everyone’s attention as it showed two black bags filled with stacks of money, pilled-up with $100 bills and a gold wristwatch. 

Not only this, he also introduced fans to his shiny Blue G Wagon that was enough to leave netizens star-struck. He captioned the post, “There’s a point in the “fake it til you make it” theory where you actually gotta make it…”

