Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations

Meghan Markle is eager to have a re-entry in Hollywood and is convincing Prince Harry to come along, reports OK Magazine.



As per the media outlet, Harry and Meghan "have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars too, but they'd almost certainly come face-to-face with Kristen Stewart since she's a lock for a best actress nomination."

Reportedly, Harry is 'appalled' and 'disturbed' by Stewart's portrayal of Princess Diana in film Spencer.

Although Meghan has the capacity to handle any displeasure during the event, considering her status as a former actress, Harry is “not one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw”.

“Meghan really wants back into the Hollywood scene," it's been claimed however, Harry's hesitant actions might just make the Duke and Duchess of Sussex one of the biggest nights of the year.