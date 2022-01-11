 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Kate Middleton, the epitome of elegance went all out on her hen night, say friends.

In 2011, shortly before marrying Prince William, Kate attended a private bash organised by sister Pippa Middleton in London.

As per Mirror.uk, Kate brought her inner pop star for the night and sang Cheryl songs, including Fight For This Love.

Later in her autobiography, Cheryl herself spilled a strange interaction with Prince William at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012 

“Did you know you’ve got a bit of competition?” quipped the Duke of Cambridge in a hearty conversation. Kate then admitted that she  performed the star's 2009 hit at her bachelorette,

"Kate confessed that she dressed up as me on her hen night, in a bodysuit and split trousers, and sang Fight For This Love," wrote Cheryl in her book.

"She even learnt the dance routine and was step-perfect by all accounts, as her sister Pippa and brother James also came over and told me all about it," concluded the singer.

