Tuesday Jan 11 2022
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, Prince George, started Year 4 at school last September
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest child, Prince George, started Year 4 at school last September and it looks like the young prince is all set to acquire some very impressive skills this year.

George, along with his sister Princess Charlotte, attends the Thomas’s Battersea School in London and will be learning new language skills as part of his new curriculum, noted Hello! Magazine.

According to the school’s website, “In the Lower School, pupils have Language and Culture lessons, in which they encounter a range of different languages. Older pupils receive specific language lessons focusing on French and/or Spanish as well as Classics.”

While the language lessons may be starting this year at school, George and Charlotte actually took up learning other languages as early as in 2017 thanks to their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Earlier in 2017, Middleton revealed during a royal engagement at Gloucestershire that she had been trying to teach her kids Spanish and that George could already count to 10 in Spanish back then!

It also helps that the kids’ nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, is from Spain! 

