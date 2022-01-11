 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 11, 2022

Prince Charles proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly facing backlash over his plans to build 2,500 new eco-homes on an area of Kent farmland.

The royal's Duchy of Cornwall estate wants to build hundreds of green homes - which will be powered entirely by renewable energy - on the outskirts of Faversham in Kent, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, locals have opposed the proposal. They have raised fears that the eco-development will clog up roads and endanger wildlife. 

It added that the Duchy of Cornwall, which is fronted by the 73-year-old royal,  faces a 'significant local uprising' over the proposals.

Prince Charles plans have reportedly hit a setback following a legal row between the planning authority and a local developer who protested the scheme.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?

Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?
Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?
Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef
Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3
Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night

Kate Middleton dressed up as THIS popstar on her Bachelorette night
Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations

Meghan Markle wants 'back into the Hollywood scene' amid Harry's reservations

Latest

view all