Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, is reportedly facing backlash over his plans to build 2,500 new eco-homes on an area of Kent farmland.

The royal's Duchy of Cornwall estate wants to build hundreds of green homes - which will be powered entirely by renewable energy - on the outskirts of Faversham in Kent, Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.



According to the media outlet, locals have opposed the proposal. They have raised fears that the eco-development will clog up roads and endanger wildlife.

It added that the Duchy of Cornwall, which is fronted by the 73-year-old royal, faces a 'significant local uprising' over the proposals.

Prince Charles plans have reportedly hit a setback following a legal row between the planning authority and a local developer who protested the scheme.