 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Who pays for Royal Family's expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Who pays for Royal Familys expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeths Platinum Jubilee

The anti-monarchy group Republic is launching a "Not Another 70" campaign, using the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to argue for abolishing the monarchy. 

Graham Smith, the group’s chief executive, called the monarchy a “shabby institution”.

Meanwhile, a debate started on social media when some royal fans argued that people don't pay royal family's expenses.

A user said the money is provided by "the sovereign grant for working royals expenses ...or the Duchy of Lancaster for HM and the Duchy of Cornwall for HRH Prince Charles and family ....the taxpayer ..your taxes don't pay".

Royal correspondents Richard Palmer contradicted the claim, saying "It is 100 per cent wrong - a lie - to say that the Crown Estate profits pay for the Sovereign Grant.

He said "The Sovereign Grant is paid by the taxpayer."

The Republic then shared a statement by The Crown Estate which seemed to corroborate what Palmer's said in his tweets.


More From Entertainment:

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship

Alia Shawkat reveals how Brad Pitt reacted to rumours about their relationship
Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report

Prince Charles' proposal to build homes on Kent farmland sparks fury: report
Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?

Kanye West and Julia Fox date night was a marketing campaign?
Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate Middleton a happy 40th birthday privately?
Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

Royal family braces for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to drop truth bombs

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max

‘Euphoria’ season 2 premiere breaks viewership record on HBO Max
Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'

Dua Lipa to make concert film, sources say it can bring her a 'fortune'
Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'

Victoria Beckham drools over hubby David Beckham's chiseled body: 'Wow!!'
Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef

Queen Elizabeth just can't resist one fast-food, reveals former royal chef
Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot

Kate Middleton’s photographer made her 'dance' for 40th birthday shoot
Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Prince William's son George to acquire THIS impressive new skill at school

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘The Morning Show’ gets a renewal for season 3

Latest

view all