Who pays for Royal Family's expenses? Debate starts ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

The anti-monarchy group Republic is launching a "Not Another 70" campaign, using the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to argue for abolishing the monarchy.

Graham Smith, the group’s chief executive, called the monarchy a “shabby institution”.



Meanwhile, a debate started on social media when some royal fans argued that people don't pay royal family's expenses.

A user said the money is provided by "the sovereign grant for working royals expenses ...or the Duchy of Lancaster for HM and the Duchy of Cornwall for HRH Prince Charles and family ....the taxpayer ..your taxes don't pay".



Royal correspondents Richard Palmer contradicted the claim, saying "It is 100 per cent wrong - a lie - to say that the Crown Estate profits pay for the Sovereign Grant.

He said "The Sovereign Grant is paid by the taxpayer."

The Republic then shared a statement by The Crown Estate which seemed to corroborate what Palmer's said in his tweets.



