Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Zayn Malik joins dating app 'to find love' after Gigi Hadid split

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

Zayn Malik is getting back on the market after devastating Gigi Hadid split.

The 28-year-old singer has reportedly joined a dating app titled WooPlus which describes itself as a platform for 'curvy people' who wish to find love. 

This comes after Zayn admitted 2016 during a Billboard interview that he likes fuller women. 

 "I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman," he told the outlet.

In his leaked profile photo, Zayn who goes by 'Zed' on the app, is spotted in a bushy beard in his picture. The singer also had smiley faces on the photo. 

Zayn split with Gigi three months ago after an altercation scandal with her mother Yolanda Hadid. The singer shares one-year-old daughter Khai with former girlfriend.

