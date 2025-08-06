'Devastated' Prince Harry issues emotional statement amid Sentebale fallout

Prince Harry breaks silence after Sentebale scandal goes public

Prince Harry has finally spoken out after an investigation into Sentebale, the charity he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

As on Tuesday, August 5, the Charity Commission for England and Wales's investigation found no wrongdoing by Harry or board member Charles Chandauka, Harry said that even though they’ve been cleared, the charity’s image has already been hurt.

Harry's representative shared a statement as a response to the finding, stating, "Unsurprisingly, the Commission makes no findings of wrongdoing in relation to Sentebale’s Co-Founder and former Patron, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They also found no evidence of widespread bullying, harassment, or misogyny and misogynoir at the charity, as falsely claimed by the current Chair."

"Despite all that, their report falls troublingly short in many regards, primarily the fact that the consequences of the current Chair’s actions will not be borne by her — but by the children who rely on Sentebale’s support," the statement continued.

It is pertinent to mention that Harry stepped down as patron in March, calling it a result of leadership problems.

An insider also told People that Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso might not return to the charity while Chanduka is in place.

“Both Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso are devastated by what has effectively been a hostile takeover by Sophie Chandauka," the source shared.

"This was Prince Seeiso and Prince Harry’s life work. They established it 19 years ago and in that time put in blood, sweat and tears and their own money into building this charity up to what it was: a multi-million pound charity that delivered nothing but good for the beneficiary community that is supported in Lesotho and Botswana.”