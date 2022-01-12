Kim Kardashian changed Pete Davidson holiday destination to run from Kanye West

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian is trying her best to steer clear of Kanye West.



The 41-year-old reportedly changed her getaway destination with Pete Davidson from Dominican Republic to The Bahamas because she came to know Kanye was planning to crash it.

As per Page Six, Kim also decided to spend New Year's Eve with her children in California after she learnt that Kanye West was planning to go to Miama- the same place where her boyfriend Davidson was hosting a show.

"Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for New Year, but then Kanye was suddenly doing an impromptu show there," said the insider.



"Of course, he met his new girlfriend Julia Fox there, and he has made a big deal out of flaunting their new relationship," the source concluded.



Meanwhile, Kanye is busy packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend Julia Fox. Insiders however claim that it is just a 'desperate' attempt to get attention from estranged wife.