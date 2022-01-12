 
Wednesday Jan 12 2022
Watch: BTS' Jungkook treats fans with another boxing video

Wednesday Jan 12, 2022

BTS' vocalist Jungkook treated his fans with another boxing video and has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Euphoria hit-maker gave ARMY a glimpse of his boxing skills with his coach Tommy.

In the video, the 24-year-old singer can be seen in a black sleeveless T-shirt and matching shorts. He also donned a white mask on his face.

While sharing the video, Jungkook wrote in Korean, "It's difficult."

In no time the video garnered over one crore likes, however, Tommy also reposted the video and wrote, "Sharp."

Meanwhile, ARMY, BTS fandom, took to Twitter and reacted to the video.

A fan wrote, "Another video of Jungkook boxing in a sleeveless (tee). I'm passing out!??!?"

A few fans also marked BTS member V in the video. Sharing a screenshot of a person clad in a white jacket and blue denim, a fan wrote, "The scarf, the height, the legs and even the length of the jacket....it’s definitely him."


It is pertinent to mention that  “JEON JUNGKOOK” was trending Worldwide on Twitter in a matter of minutes after he posted the video.

